3 hours ago

A 19 year-old SHS student, Akosua Nyantakyiwaa has bemoaned the ‘sexual complications’ she is facing in her ‘by-force’ cohabitation.

According to Nyantakyiwaa, her boyfriend, Kofi Motion is an energetic man who is by far older than her. He is a Ghanaian based in the United Kingdom (UK).

Expressing her tough situation on Oyerepa Afutuo, Monday, May 15, 2023, Akosua narrated that, she finds it challenging in having a sexual encounter with her boyfriend due to the size of his manh00d.

She exposed that, her father, Kwame Oteng Owusu gave her to the UK Borga 2 years ago due to hardship.

According to her, anytime she went to her father for money, he hardly provided so when he {father} realized that, Kofi Motion was a UK Borga, he quickly forced her {Akosua} to date him in order to get some sort of financial support (sex for money).

Akosua disclosed further that, ever since she accepted her father’s offer to date the UK Borga, having sex with him (Kofi Motion) has become a burden. Despite sleeping with him countlessly, none of the encounters has been easy. She is hurting in bed.

The teenager said Kofi Motion’s pen!s is very giant to the extent that, she is unable to ‘swallow it’.

“When I completed JHS, my father gave me to a UK Borga to take care of me. I asked him why, and he said, he can’t cater for me anymore so I should date the UK Borga (Kofi Motion) to support me financially.

I had no option but to accept my father’s offer. So the Borga began to take care of me. He used to give me GHc100 per week. However, I can’t continue with the relationship because I’m hurting. His manhood is too huge so whenever he sleeps with me, I get complications.”

“I once reported my situation to my father and he said I should keep having s3x with Kofi Motion and if I’m hurt in bed, he will treat my soar with hot water,” Akosua added.

Subsequently, she is unhappy with the relationship, consequently; the Oyerepa Afutuo crew should help in dissolving the overburdened cohabitation.

