1 hour ago

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has directed heads of Senior High Schools (SHS) and Basic Schools to reopen on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

Senior High Schools were supposed to have reopened on Monday, January 9, 2023, but have to resume on Tuesday, due to the Constitution Day holiday.

According to the GES statement signed by the Head of the Public Relations Unit, Cassandra Twum Ampofo, noted, “management of Ghana Education Service (GES) wishes to inform students, staff, parents and the general public that due to the Statutory Holiday on Monday, 9th January 2023, the Senior High Schools are expected to reopen on Tuesday, 10th January 2023”.

The statement further indicated that heads of basic schools are to note that the reopening date for primary and Junior High schools remains 10th January 2023.

“Students, staff, and the general public are to take note.”

The government has declared January 9, 2023, a public holiday.

A statement issued by the Minister for Interior, Ambrose Dery, said the day has been declared a Public Holiday to mark “Constitution Day.”

The day is purposed to remind Ghanaians of their commitment to upholding the rule of law, constitutionalism, and democracy.

It called on Ghanaians to observe the day as a statutory public holiday throughout the country.