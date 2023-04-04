12 hours ago

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has directed all senior high and technical schools to go on break on April 6 for the Easter celebrations.

GES in a statement also informed management of second cycle institutions running the Transitional Calendar that SHS One (I) students are to continue with their vacation until their scheduled re-opening in June, 2023.

The Service GES directed Regional Directors to ensure that Heads of Second Cycle Schools in their respective regions comply accordingly to facilitate a smooth running of the academic year.

Read the the full statement below:

Source: citifmonline