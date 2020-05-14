58 minutes ago

Heads of second circle institutions in the Bono Region and Regional and District Directors of Education have commended the Ministry of Education, the Director General of Education and Zoomlion Ghana Limited for collaboratively stepping in to fumigate and disinfect all Senior High/Technical, Vocational and Special public and private Schools in the region.

They believe the exercise is a strategic move by the Ghana Education Service and Ministry of Education to curb the problems associated with bedbugs in the schools across Ghana.

Headmaster of Twene Amanfo Day Senior Secondary Technical School Mr. Gordon Ampong in commending the GES also appealed for the exercise to be sustained to run during every vacation to completely eradicate the bedbug menace in the schools.



The General Manager of Zoomlion for the three Bono Regions, Esther Abayeta underscored the need for parents to ensure that their wards have their belongings disinfected and fumigated at home before returning to school when the Coronavirus pandemic comes down and government permits schools to resume.

She said if that is not done bringing their bedbug infested belongings back to school will further aggravate the resurfacing of the menace.



She urged various heads to collaborate with Zoomlion in the Regions to help them at a highly reduced cost to also disinfect and fumigate the student belongings on arrival if parents failed to have them fumigated at home.

Ms Abayeta further expressed the readiness of her company across the regions to assist in any capacity to ensure a safe environment on the school compounds for effective teaching and learning.

Madam Abayeta urged staff of Zoomlion and the subcontractors to take seriously the exercise and deliver competently to all schools in other to keep the company's good name soaring.

In all, 147 schools are expected to be fumigated and disinfected in the three Bono Regions.