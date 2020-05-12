2 hours ago

Authorities of some Senior High Schools in the Volta Region were full of praise for the Ghana Education Service (GES) and Zoomlion as their facilities were fumigated on Tuesday.

According to them, the decision to undertake the exercise was timely as most of them had to battle with bedbugs infestation over the years.

The GES in collaboration with leading waste management company, Zoomlion have kickstarted an exercise to fumigate and disinfects Senior High Schools in the region. The two day exercise is expected to cover 98 schools in various districts across the region.

Speaking in an interview with the media, the Assistant Headmaster of OLA Girls Senior High School, Pious Aweonam, said the exercise comes as a relief to the school especially in the wake of the deadly covid-19 pandemic and bedbug infestation.

He commended Zoomlion for the gesture and appealed for the exercise to be conducted frequently.

“ This exercise will make the teaching and learning environment conducive for students when schools are asked to re-open”

On his part, the Assistant Headmaster of the Awudome Senior High School, Peter Kwame Nambia, called on GES to embark on the exercise more regularly as the school battles with bedbugs due to overcrowding. He appealed to the Ministry of Education to support the school with infrastructure as it struggles with the growing number of students each year.

The exercise saw classrooms, dining halls, dormitories, and administrative blocks disinfected and fumigated.

The Minister of Education, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh, in April launched a nationwide exercise to fumigate and disinfect all Senior High Schools in the country in a bid to prevent the spread of the deadly corona virus. Since it’s launch, over 500 Senior High Schools across 4 regions have benefited. The exercise is expected to also cover the Northern, Ahafo and Oti regions.