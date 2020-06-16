41 minutes ago

Senior high schools (SHSs) in the Ahafo Region on Tuesday benefitted from the Ministry of Education, Ghana Education Service and Zoomlion Ghana Limited disinfection programme against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

The schools were Boakye Tromo Senior High Technical School, in the Tano-North District, Presbyterian Senior High Shool, Bechem, Bebusco SHS, Serwaa Kesse SHS, Duayaw Nkwanta, Bechem School for the Deaf and Blind etc., all in the Ahafo Region.

While some of the headmasters expressed their readiness to welcome back their students, others contended that it would be difficult for them to observe, especially the social/physical distancing protocol.

According to the Headmaster of Boakye Tromo STS, Mr Benjamin Kwarteng, his was ready to receive the final-year and Form Two students.

...and I must stress that we have adequately prepared very to welcome them back to school," he said.

However, he pointed out that the school would have a challenge with the social distancing protocol.

"It will be difficult for us to observe the social distancing protocol," he admitted.

The reason, Mr Kwarteng explained, was because the school did not have enough space in the various dormitories to be able accommodate all the final-year students which government has directed that there should be 25 in each dormitory.

He, therefore, used the opportunity to appeal to the traditional council and the municipal chief executive for the area to come to their aid.

That notwithstanding, he commended Zoomlion for the exercise.

At the Presbyterian SHS, the Assistant Headmaster, Domestic, Mr Michael Boamah Gyamfi, admonished the students who were scheduled to come on Monday, June 22, to comply with all the Covid-19 protocols.

He advised parents against visiting their children while in school for the eleven weeks that they would be in school.

He also highlighted that his school would have some difficulties enforcing the social distancing.

For her part, the Principal of Bechem School for the Deaf and Blind, Mrs Alice Oppong Adubia, made a passionate appeal to the central government to assist them with Veronica buckets, hand sanitisrs, nose masks etc.

"...because we use signs to communicate, we are appealing to the government to help provide us with special face masks without which it will be very challenging for us to teach," she said.