Ghanaian poet and playwright, Chief Moomen, has suggested that the National Theatre should be shut down for renovation.

He said this on the back of Citi TV’s report on the rusty cooling support of the central air conditioning system at the theatre.

Speaking to Ghana Weekend TV during ‘The Matriarch’s Verse’ by Apiorkor at the Kempinski Gold Coast City Hotel, Accra, Chief said the edifice does not befit the status of a national theatre.

According to him, the current condition of the nation’s premier events centre is an embarrassment to the country, especially after the management of the facility took to the international crowdfunding platform, GoFundme, to appeal for funds to repair faulty air-conditioners.

“The National Theatre is a symbol for the nation, so if tourists come and the venue is nothing to write home about, it affects the image of the nation. The whole building must be shut down and renovated to a world-class standard.”

Chief Moomen also called on the government of Ghana to adopt more creative ways of raising funds to refurbish the facility.

About three weeks ago, the Executive Director of the National Theatre, Amy Appiah Frimpong, called on the public to donate money to help complete work on the cooling towers of the National Theatre.

This comes almost a year after she created a GoFundMe account to advance the same cause.

The National Theatre, opened in 1992, was built by the Chinese and offered as a gift to Ghana.

The theatre is governed by the National Theatre Law 1991, PNDC Law 259.

It provides a multi-functional venue for concerts, dance, drama and musical performances, screenplays, exhibitions, and special events.

