19 minutes ago

The call to support under-resourced Technical Universities has received a boost with the donation of 10 HP desktop computers to the Takoradi Technical University by SIC Insurance.

Speaking at the presentation, the Managing Director of SIC Insurance, Dr. Stephen Oduro, said the gesture is meant to support teaching and learning at TTU.

Dr. Oduro said the GHS35,000 worth of computers forms part of SIC Insurance’s Corporate Social Investment for the overall production of the right workforce from the Takoradi Technical University.

“SIC and this institution have been in business since 2008…I want to reiterate that in SIC we have one motto; and this is ‘our promise is sacred’, and therefore the moment we give our word, we stick by it, whether through difficult times or not. All that I will say is that let this marriage continue and be strengthened. You will get more and more from us so long as I sit in a managerial position. We will make sure that we continue to help the institution because you never know, maybe tomorrow, there’ll be a student frown here that will become the next Managing Director,” he said.

In a response to a request from the Dean of TTU’s Liberal Studies, Dr. Adwoa Kwagyiriba, for a special insurance package for TTU staff, the Managing Director of SIC Insurance gave an affirmative response.

“When we say ‘panyin dze panyin’, it means that you are talking about SIC. We have policies that we call fleet, where we have a bunch that we consider as a policy and then, the discount will kick in. So I have directed my regional manager to start working on that special insurance package for you,” he added.

The Vice-Chancellor of Takoradi Technical University, Rev. Prof. John Frank Eshun, on behalf of the TTU presented a souvenir including the TTU’s 5-year strategic plan to SIC Insurance and called for more support.

“The staff and students of the university thank you for this kind gesture. We are in need of computers and that is why we are very happy and appreciate that you could fulfill your promise. I believe there’s more that we can do. As we deepen our relationship, there are a lot of things that we can sit down and think about and then do as a business. So, once again, we thank you for this kind gesture,“ he said.

The Registrar of TTU, Dr. Moses Maclean Abnory, while thanking SIC Insurance, noted that such help goes a long way to support the quality of workforce the universities produce for institutions such as SIC Insurance and for overall society’s development.

“Once you have quality students being churned out, the likelihood that you will have a quality workforce is guaranteed, and the implication is that you may also have a quality business. And when you have very quality business and services, then the likelihood is that you will get quality sales. And If your sales are high, all other things, being constant, your profit margin will also go up.”

“So, I, together with all of us in the educational enterprise, think that businesses must rather pay particular attention to the kind of products the training institutions are producing. This is because, if you produce garbage, you have to deal with the garbage. If we produce quality students for you, even the less money you spend in training them will yield more. Therefore, this little gesture you have given us is huge. So, we say once again, ‘God bless you“, he said.

Source: citifmonline.com