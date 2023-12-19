5 hours ago

Deborah Seyram Adablah, the ‘side chick’ and her ex-lover, former Chief Finance Officer of a Bank, Ernest Kwesi Nimako return to court today, Tuesday, December 19, 2023, over the custody of the vehicle he bought for her.

This comes 3 weeks after the Court had dismissed Adablah’s suit against Mr. Nimako as one that raises no reasonable cause of action.

An Accra High Court on 16th May 2023, ordered Deborah Seyram Adablah to give the car at the centre of a widely publicized lawsuit to the court Registrar.

According to Justice Olivia Obeng Owusu, this was meant to keep it secure until the case she brought against the banker was settled.

The vehicle involved is a Honda Civic.

The judge also ordered Mr. Nimako to submit all documents in relation to the said vehicle to the Registrar.

The former National Service person dragged the banker to court for supposedly breaching an agreement to take care of her as her ‘sugar daddy’ while she worked in the same bank with him.

In a suit dated January 23, 2023, the plaintiff contends that her ‘sugar daddy’ agreed to buy her a car, pay for her accommodation for three years, give her a monthly stipend of GH¢3,000, marry her after divorcing his wife and also give her a lump sum to start a business.

She said the ‘sugar daddy’ bought the car but registered it in his name.

According to her, he denied her access to use it after about a year of enjoying the ¢120,000 Honda Civic while he also paid for only one year of accommodation.

Deborah Seyram Adablah, whose national service term concluded in July 2021, acknowledged dating Ernest Kwasi Nimako after realizing that if she didn’t give in to the relationship, it might endanger her pleasure at work.

In addition, she charged him with mistreatment, exploitation, sexual harassment, abuse, and damaging her reputation.