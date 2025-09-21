6 hours ago

Sierra Leone’s Minister of Finance, Sheku Ahmed Fantamadi Bangura, has commended the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) for its achievements, describing the institution as a blueprint for sustainable gold sector reforms on the continent.

Mr. Bangura said Sierra Leone is ready to adopt aspects of the GoldBod model to strengthen its mineral revenue management and accelerate economic growth. He made the remarks during a courtesy call on the Chief Executive Officer of GoldBod.

The visit coincides with a period of innovation at GoldBod, which is spearheading initiatives to modernize gold trading in Ghana. In collaboration with the Ghana Commodity Exchange (GCX), the Board is exploring platforms such as tokenization and Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) to widen access to gold ownership and investment. GoldBod is also working with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to ensure the rollout of gold investment products meets regulatory and investor protection standards.

These efforts are expected to expand opportunities for individuals and institutions to participate in Ghana’s gold market while positioning the country as a leader in structured gold trading across Africa.

Ghana’s small-scale mining sector has already delivered significant returns, exporting 66.7 tonnes of gold valued at approximately US$6 billion in the first eight months of 2025. This figure surpasses the total output for all of 2024 and even exceeds the production of large-scale mines over the same period.