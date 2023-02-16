5 hours ago

On the 14th of February, Valentine’s Day, a day dedicated to celebrating love, US-based Sierra Leonean Afropop artist, Fresh Meddo and his team made the day memorable by touching and putting smiles on the faces of children at the Adehye Special home in Ghana.

Adehye Special Home is an institution that supports children and adults with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDDs) with self-help skills and education. It’s situated in Gomoa Akropong /Aboso last town ( Agona Swedru) – Ghana.

As Corporate social responsibility and desire to reach out to the less privileged, Fresh Meddo dedicated his love day (Val’s day) to professing love for children with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDDs) by donating trampolines, Food items, and learning materials.

Due to reasons beyond their control, the budding Afropop artiste couldn’t be present in person but joined the moments via video calls as his team donated on his behalf. Fresh Meddo‘s team spent their day entertaining the children at the special home

The Executive Director of the Home, Mrs. Susan Larbi, thanked Fresh Meddo for his donation which she said was “more than enough” and also expressed gratitude for choosing Adehye Special Home among the lot.

