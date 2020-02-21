46 minutes ago

Wedding bells will ring in Sierra Leone's capital, Freetown, on Friday as President Julius Maada Bio waits for his lady love to walk down the aisle.

President Bio and First Lady Fatima Bio will be exchanging their vows again in a Catholic Church.

The couple were married in a civil ceremony in the UK seven years ago, before the former army general became president.

The first lady is Muslim but such mixed faith marriages are common in the country.

Reporter Umaru Fofana told BBC Newsday that the president's ex-wife claimed to have wedded him before a Catholic priest in the east of the country, but that the marriage register in the church does not have any such record.

Friday's wedding has been a big topic of discussion on social media in the country.

Source: bbc.com