SIGA Boss Kpessa-Whyte Denies Claim He Celebrated “Best CEO” Award, Demands Proof

By Yaw Opoku Amoako June 9, 2026

The Director-General of the State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA), Michael Kpessa-Whyte, has strongly denied allegations that he publicly celebrated being named “Best CEO of the Year” by an awards organisation, describing the claim as false and misleading.

His response follows remarks by the Chief Executive Officer of Big Events Ghana, Prince Mackay, who alleged that the SIGA boss had shared a social media post thanking organisers after learning of his selection for the award.

Speaking on Accra-based Citi FM, Kpessa-Whyte dismissed the allegation outright and challenged the organisers to provide evidence to support their claim.

He insisted that he never posted any message celebrating the award, stressing that the narrative being circulated was inaccurate.

“I was the same person who wrote the opinion piece. So why would I turn around and go and write a congratulatory piece?” he questioned.

The SIGA Director-General further stated that he has no personal relationship with Big Events Ghana and is largely unfamiliar with the organisation, urging them to substantiate their claims if they believe otherwise.

The dispute stems from earlier concerns raised by Kpessa-Whyte after he was informed of his selection for the “Best CEO of the Year” award and invited to attend the ceremony.

According to him, his doubts about the process deepened after receiving correspondence that included sponsorship packages and table purchase options, which he believes raised questions about the credibility of the scheme.

Big Events Ghana has denied any wrongdoing, maintaining that sponsorship requests were directed at SIGA as an institution rather than at the Director-General personally, and that award selection is independent of financial contributions.

The controversy has since sparked renewed public debate over transparency and standards within Ghana’s awards industry, with both sides maintaining their positions.

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Yaw Opoku Amoako
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