SIM Re-registration: Either pay GH¢5 via mobile App or join the queue – Ursula Owusu

The Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful says a self-service SIM Registration App will be ready for commercial launch on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

According to her, the app is to resolve the challenges some Ghanaians are encountering with registering their SIM cards.

She believed the app will facilitate the registration exercise, however it is not for free as before one can access the app, the person will pay GHC 5.

“We have introduced a SIM registration app for express service. If you want convenience, you pay a little more for it,” she told host Kwami Sefa Kayi in an interview on Peace FM’s “Kokrokoo” programme Monday morning.

But noting that some people may disagree with the surcharge of 5 cedis on the app, the Minister messaged the dissenters saying, “you don’t have to; you can go to your network operator and join the queue to register”.

She expounded that the app is only for those who want to enjoy convenience in registering their SIM cards.

” . . if you want to sit in your room or office to register without any inconveniences, pay a little bit more for your convenience. That’s all! It’s an additional service we’re bringing to facilitate and ease the registration exercise. There’s certain categories of people who for some reason cannot go to their network operator, so we are initiating this service,” she said.

On how to access the app as well as the name, the Minister didn’t provide adequate details but assured the public her outfit will soon furnish them with the relevant information.