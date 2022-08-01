SIM Re-registration: Either pay GH¢5 via mobile App or join the queue – Ursula Owusu

By Prince Antwi August 1, 2022

The Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful says a self-service SIM Registration App will be ready for commercial launch on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

According to her, the app is to resolve the challenges some Ghanaians are encountering with registering their SIM cards.

She believed the app will facilitate the registration exercise, however it is not for free as before one can access the app, the person will pay GHC 5.

“We have introduced a SIM registration app for express service. If you want convenience, you pay a little more for it,” she told host Kwami Sefa Kayi in an interview on Peace FM’s “Kokrokoo” programme Monday morning.

But noting that some people may disagree with the surcharge of 5 cedis on the app, the Minister messaged the dissenters saying, “you don’t have to; you can go to your network operator and join the queue to register”.

She expounded that the app is only for those who want to enjoy convenience in registering their SIM cards.

” . . if you want to sit in your room or office to register without any inconveniences, pay a little bit more for your convenience. That’s all! It’s an additional service we’re bringing to facilitate and ease the registration exercise. There’s certain categories of people who for some reason cannot go to their network operator, so we are initiating this service,” she said.

On how to access the app as well as the name, the Minister didn’t provide adequate details but assured the public her outfit will soon furnish them with the relevant information.

author avatar
Prince Antwi
See Full Bio
news

Prince Antwi

Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Related To This Article

Archives
Tarkwa-Nsuaem: NPP executives boycott election committee inauguration; petition party
Two men stand side by side against a burgundy background; one in a blue plaid shirt, the other in a blue suit with a lapel pin.
African News
Audit Service admits major payroll report errors; retracts attribution to former Defence official
Professional woman with dark hair and glasses, wearing a pearl necklace and earrings, resting her chin on her hand during a formal portrait.
African News
Adamus mining dispute: Nzema Assembly members run to Lands Minister
Click here for more Weather

Popular News

Most commented
  1. 1
    Uganda university shut down after student protests
    1814
  2. 2
    Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
    735
  3. 3
    I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
    542
  4. 4
    Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
    94
  5. 5
    Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
    63
  6. 6
    CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
    52
  7. 7
    The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
    38
  8. 8
    WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
    31
  9. 9
    How to Get a Virtual Phone Number for Gmail Verification?
    22
  10. 10
    Ama K. Abebrese & Chris Okagbue cover Fame Extra Magazine’s Love Edition
    17