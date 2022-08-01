1 hour ago

Chief Executive Officer of the Consumer Protection Agency of Ghana, Mr Kofi Capito has urged government to totally scrap the GHC 5 charges on the Self-Service App for the SIM card re-registration exercise.

The Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful announced during a press briefing on Sunday, July 31, 2022, that persons seeking to re-register their SIM cards can resort to a ‘self-service’ registration application, which will be made available on both Android and IOS platforms.

She indicated that registration via the app will attract a GH¢ 5 charge.

“The SIM Registration App will be available for download on both android and IOS this week, barring any unforeseen circumstances. Each registration via the app will be subject to a 5-cedi surcharge.” The minister noted.

But reacting to the Minister’s pronouncement on Oyerepa TV, Monday, August 1, Kofi Capito quizzed the reasons for the GHC 5 fees on the App; called for total cancellation of the charges.

“I was surprised to hear Ursula said there’s now an app which will attract GHC 5. It is good that we have the app. It will help reduce the burden on Ghanaians but where from the GHC 5. Do you pay money when downloading an app from the play store on your phone?”

“I want the Minister to understand that the app should not cost any Ghanaians GHC 5. It must be scrapped.” Mr. Capito said.

He further questioned why Ghanaian living abroad can use their Ghana Passport but those living in the country can’t use it.

Kofi Capito however supported the Minister’s decision to extend the deadline for the SIM re-registration exercise.