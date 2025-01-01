2 years ago

A self-service SIM Registration App would be ready for commercial launch on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, as part of efforts to deal with some challenges associated with the ongoing SIM re-registration exercise, Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has disclosed.

According to her, the app will enable the public re-register their sim cards in the comfort of their homes without having to cue in any network provider’s office, adding that, it would be available for download on both android and IOS this week with subject to a five-cedi surcharge.

The Minister added that there will be public education on the use of the Self-Service SIM Registration App as part of its roll-out.

“The SIM Registration App will be available for download on both android and IOS this week barring any unforeseen circumstances. Each registration via the app will be subject to a 5 cedi surcharge.”

She added, “Non-resident Ghanaians who do not have the Ghana card can use their passports to complete the process but will be required to update their details with the Ghana card once they acquire it. They have up till December 2022 to do so. I urge them to comply with these directives and to contact the NCA if they have any peculiar challenges. Ghanaians on official assignments outside the country or students on scholarships who cannot acquire the Ghana card by December should contact the NCA. Special provision has already been made for members of the diplomatic corps in consultation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and regional Integration and they have been notified.

“It has come to my knowledge that Amputees and others who have some physical challenges are also a category of persons that are having problems registering their SIMs. We will have discussions with the NIA to resolve them.”

Addressing the media yesterday, the Minister again said upon consultation with the telecommunications industry and "in view of the challenges, I have very reluctantly decided to grant a final conditional extension" to September 30, 2022.

"The programme will, and I am choosing my words carefully, the programme will be extended to 30th September to end on the anniversary of its commencement.

"That will give us one full year of SIM registration, it will be reviewed at the end of this month and any SIM that has not been fully registered by the end of August will be barred from receiving certain services including voice and data services, it will also be more expensive to use unregistered SIMS. The full range of punitive measures will be announced at another press briefing in September..." she made it known.