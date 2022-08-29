1 hour ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko lost the last match of their pre-season training tour in Sudan as they were handed a 4-2 defeat by Tanzanian giants Simba SC.

The Ghana champions took the lead in the game after Ugandan striker Steven Dese Mukwala was cleanly put through on goal.

He slipped the ball home beyond the reach of the Simba goalie to give the reds the opener in the 9th minute but Simba quickly overturned the scoreline.

Simba equalized in the 19th minute and by the 25th minute were 2-0 up against Asante Kotoko.

In the 41st minute, the Tanzanians added the third goal from the spot to make it 3-1.

After recess, Simba added the fourth goal before Stephen Amankona reduced the deficit for Asante Kotoko after he was fouled in the box to make it 4-2.

Kotoko lost all three matches in Sudan losing to Al Hilal 2-0 in the first game before losing 5-0 and on Sunday lost 4-2 to Simba SC.