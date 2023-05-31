1 hour ago

In recent reports from African football expert Micky Junior, it has been revealed that Tanzania's top-flight team, Simba SC, has reached an agreement to terminate the contract of Ghanaian forward Augustine Okrah at the conclusion of the season.

Augustine Okrah, 29 years old, made his move to Simba SC from Bechem United for an undisclosed fee. After successfully completing his medical examination and finalizing personal terms a few weeks ago, Okrah sealed a two-year contract with the Lions of Msimbazi.

Previously, Okrah had returned to Bechem at the beginning of the 2021-22 campaign after departing from Asante Kotoko. His initial stint with Bechem proved fruitful as he emerged as the top scorer of the Ghana Premier League in the 2013-14 season, netting an impressive 16 goals.

Furthermore, Okrah had a loan spell at Swedish club BK Hacken before making a move to Sudanese giants Al Merreikh. After a season with Al Merreikh, he switched to their rivals, Al Hilal Omdurman.

The Ghanaian forward has also gained valuable experience playing for NorthEast United in India and Egyptian side Smouha SC, showcasing his versatility and adaptability across different leagues.

With the agreement to terminate his contract, it remains to be seen where Augustine Okrah's football journey will lead him next, as he seeks new opportunities to continue his professional career.