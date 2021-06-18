10 minutes ago

Nigerian singer, Simi, has debunked the rumours that she is pregnant with her second child.

The musician made this known in her Instagram Stories on Wednesday after sharing a photo of her daughter.

Some fans and followers speculated that the posture of her daughter in the photo, suggested that she was pregnant again. In her response, she denied the pregnancy insinuation.

“Lot of people saying babies do this when their mom is pregnant. She did that six months ago too, and I ain’t seen no baby. Don’t let me block you ok?” she wrote.

She also seized the opportunity to educate trolls on how their negative comments affect famous people. Simi implied that as much as a person is famous, they are also humans and could be depressed based on negative comments online.

“I cannot make much of the hostility of strangers who do not know me. Fame taints our views of the humanity of famous people. But the truth is that the famous person remains irretrievably human. Fame does not inoculate the famous person from disappointment and depression, fame does not make you any less angered or hurt by the duplicitous nature of people,” she indicated.