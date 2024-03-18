2 hours ago

Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) of Royal ANN College of Health at Atwima Manhyia, in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Constituency in the Ashanti Region, has embarked on a massive campaign to canvass votes for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party.

ROYAL ANN COLLEGE OF HEALTH (RACOH), established in September 2010, is a private health training institution under the government, fully accredited and affiliated. The College runs accredited health programs.

The motive for the campaign is to ensure that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia wins power in the 2024 election.

Some of the students held placards with inscriptions such as "THANK YOU FOR THE AGENDA 111," "DIGITAL PROPERTY ADDRESS SYSTEM," "MOBILE RENEWAL OF NHIS MEMBERSHIP," "THANK YOU FOR THE GOLD FOR OIL POLICY," and others.

Speaking to Hon. John Kwame Duodu (Sir John), Chief Patron of TESCON and Constituency first vice chairman for the Constituency, he expressed the view that it is time for the electorate to give Dr. Bawumia the chance to rule as the President of the Republic.

He said winning the 2024 election is possible for the NPP, especially when members avoid complacency and focus on a massive campaign for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia ahead of the general elections.

Launching the outreach campaign program dubbed "It's possible" campaign at Abuakwa market today, the affable Constituency first vice chairman explained the need to vote for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as President and Madam Shirley Kyei as the Member of Parliament for the area.

Over 300 students took their time to interact with traders at Abuakwa market, explaining to them the good policies of the NPP and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

This move, which caught the eyes of party members and passersby, was aimed at winning power for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the 2024 election.

Story filed by Barbara Koranteng.