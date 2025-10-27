14 hours ago

Ghanaian business magnate and Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, Sir Sam Jonah, has expressed deep concern over the rapid surge of luxury real estate developments in Accra, questioning the legitimacy of the funds fueling the boom.

Speaking in an interview on Starr Chat with Bola Ray, posted on YouTube on October 26, 2025, Sir Jonah said the scale and pace of high-end property construction across prime neighbourhoods such as Airport Residential, Cantonments, and Labone raise serious questions about where the financing is coming from.

“If you walk around my area — Airport Residential, Cantonments or Labone — you’ll see all these high-rise buildings going up. Everywhere in the world, developers go to banks for loans to fund such projects,” he said.

Sir Jonah noted that many of these luxury apartments remain unoccupied, yet there are no visible signs of financial pressure or bank foreclosures, which would typically occur if the developments had been funded through traditional lending channels.

“Some of these apartments are empty. If money had been borrowed from banks, they would have stepped in by now. What I’m saying is that many of these projects are being financed through sources that are not honest,” he asserted.

He explained that if legitimate financing were involved, developers would be eager to rent or sell units quickly in order to service their loans. The absence of such urgency, he suggested, points to questionable or untraceable funding sources.

Sir Jonah also cast doubt on the ability of Ghanaian banks to provide the kind of large-scale financing required for these developments, citing weak balance sheets and prohibitively high interest rates.

“Ghanaian banks are not that strong, and their balance sheets can’t support massive property loans. Interest rates are astronomical — between 25 and 35 percent. It’s almost impossible for any genuine developer to build multimillion-dollar apartments and leave them empty for years,” he said.

He concluded by warning that the unchecked growth of the luxury real estate sector, without transparency about the origins of its financing, could be a sign of deeper economic and governance challenges.