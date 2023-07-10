2 hours ago

German-Ghanaian forward Sirlord Calvin Conteh continued to showcase his impressive form during the preseason as he found the back of the net for Paderborn 07 in their resounding victory over Gornik Zabrze.

In the match against the Polish side, the 26-year-old came on as a substitute in the second half. Paderborn dominated the game and emerged triumphant with a convincing 4-0 win on Sunday.

Conteh made his presence felt shortly after being introduced in the 58th minute by adding his name to the scoresheet.

His goal further solidified Paderborn's commanding lead in the match.

The scoring started in the 34th minute when Germany international David Kinsombi opened the account for Paderborn, giving them a one-goal advantage heading into halftime.

After the break, the Bundesliga II team continued to raise their performance level, with Robert Leipertz scoring their second goal in the 48th minute.

Conteh made his mark just ten minutes later, finding the back of the net to extend Paderborn's lead to 3-0. The team's victory was sealed by Florent Muslija, who added another goal a few minutes before the final whistle.

Throughout the preseason, Conteh has been a standout performer for Paderborn. With two goals from two games, he has demonstrated his scoring prowess and contribution to the team's success.

His performances have surely caught the attention of fans and the coaching staff alike.

As the new season approaches, Conteh's strong showing in the preseason bodes well for his prospects moving forward.

Paderborn will look to capitalize on his form as they aim for a successful campaign in their respective league. With his goalscoring ability and skill on display, Conteh is poised to make a significant impact for the team in the upcoming matches.