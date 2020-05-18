26 minutes ago

The beef between musician Sista Afia and rapper Freda Rhymz got personal Monday morning when the two physically faced off at the premises of TV3.

The two female artistes, who have over the past few days jabbed each other in diss songs, got physical when they met each other at the Media General.

The two had come for separate interviews on TV3 but nearly got into fisticuffs after they saw each other.

It took the intervention of the management of the artistes and personnel at Media General to prevent an escalation of the feud.

Sista Afia, during an interview on Showbiz 927 on 3FM with MzGee on Saturday had threatened to carry out a threat she made in one of her songs that she will physically beat Freda Rhymz whenever she meets her.

For some days, Sista Afia has ignited a lot of controversy after the release of her song ‘WMT’ on April 22.

While Sista Afia did not mention names, some people have concluded that she took jabs at Sister Derby, Wendy Shay, and Efia Odo in the song.

The song saw counter jabs and reactions from Freda Rhymz who released ‘KMT’, and Eno with ‘Rap Goddess’.

Sista Afia released ‘You Got Nerves’ after that, prompting Eno to also drop ‘Argument Done’. Freda Rhymz, who didn’t want to be left out of the beef party, also released ‘Point of Correction’.

While many will think her threat to beat Freda Rhymz on Showbiz 927 on 3FM was just mere rhetoric, Sista Afia clearly meant business when the two met on Monday.

They instantly started throwing tantrums as they march towards each other clearly indicating that the meant business. But for the quick intervention of some people at the scene, the two would have exchanged blows.