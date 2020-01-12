13 minutes ago

Unless of course, you don’t follow issues on the social media space that much, but if you do, then you definitely know songstress Sista Afia and actress Efia Odo have been on a warpath for some time now.

Even though the whole feud between them has not surfaced in the social media space for some time now, Sista Afia might have just sparked it again with some fresh jabs directed at Efia Odo.

In a tweet from Sista Afia, she describes the former Kwese TV employee as a liar and hypocrite.

This fresh attack on Efia Odo follows the video she made last night, in which she described Ghanaians who have in one way the other criticized or insulted her for exposing her body as Fools.

Efia Odo also in the video stated that she does not care whatever people say about her because it is her own body and as such, she can decide to do whatever she wants with it.

However, according to the “Weather” hitmaker, it is only a hypocrite and liar who will say something does not bother her but will still be doing a video to react to those things.

She wrote in her tweet: “How do you say you don’t care what people say about you, but you come on social media and address what has been said about you. Face it you care!”

Check a screenshot of her tweet below: