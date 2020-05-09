1 hour ago

Singer Sista Afia has reacted to rapper Eno Barony’s diss song which is currently making waves on social media.

The Argument Done song seems to settle the score between the duo with regards to who the best rapper is. Eno Barony also called out Medikal saying he is the one writing songs for Sista Afia.

According to Eno Barony, Medikal should come out of hiding and face her head-to-head.

But Sista Afia, reacting to the song, said Eno Barony “lost it the moment she started attacking MDK as my Ghost writer.”

She added: “So your rap Queen no naa dis 🗑🗑.. anyone who says she’s killed me doesn’t like me PERIOD! [SIC].”