Just three sittings into the 2020 election petition, the anticipated courtroom drama has begun.

With tensions rising in the apex court, the Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga East, Dr Dominic Ayine, incurred the wrath of the Supreme Court.

“Sit down, you’re not part of the NDC legal team” the Chief Justice ordered as he noticed the former Deputy Attorney General’s intermittent gestures.

Although he is not part of the NDC’s legal team, Dr Ayine who was a Deputy Attorney General during the Mahama administration threw his hand up in desperation as the court announced a roadmap for the 2020 petition.

His frustration was probably borne out of the fact that the court declined to give an immediate ruling on a review the NDC filed on Wednesday morning, asking the seven-member panel to reconsider their ruling on an application for interrogatories it lost on Tuesday.

But Dr Ayine’s body language tickled the nerves of the Chief Justice.

He wasted no time in scolding him.

“Mr. Ayine you’re a senior member of the court. When the bench engages counsel you don’t sit down and make gestures as if you’re part of the legal team. I have been watching you, please this is not fair”

“The other time we heard you clear when an objection was taken. When the representative was announced, I even asked Mr. Tsikata whether they were limiting themselves to the only two counsels [Tsatsu Tsikata and Tony Lithur]. Mr Tsikata I think you remember the very day. You said you were only with Mr Lithur and you were recorded as such. Mr Ayine, Please out of respect for you don’t do that again,” the CJ warned.

The Chief Justice cautioned him to desist from distracting proceedings.

The Member of Parliament apologised and took his seat.

“My lord, I apologize,” Dr Ayine said.

The court was presided over by Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah, the Chief Justice. Also on the seven-member panel are Justice Yaw Appau, Justice Samuel Marful-Sau, Justice Nene Amegatcher, justice Prof Nii Ashie Kottey, Justice Mariama Owusu and Justice Gertrude Torkunor.

Under Ghana’s law, Dr Ayine could have been cited for contempt of court.

Contempt simply means when a person disobeys a court order, shows disrespect for the judge, or disrupts judicial proceedings.