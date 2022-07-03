1 hour ago

Hearts of Oak captain Fatawu Mohammed says that he is unperturbed that he was sat on the bench for the majority of the 2021/22 football season.

He says that sitting on the bench does not mean one is a bad player but substitutes are always needed to change games.

According to him when he plays, others sit on the bench so this should not be an issue of concern at all.

“Mostly, coaches put players on the bench to bring them in to change the game, so when you are sitting on the bench doesn’t mean you are not good, other players sit on the bench when I play, so I shouldn’t be worried when I sit on the bench too,” the former WAFA defender told Joy Sports.

He added that all he needs to do now is to work hard so that he can get much more starts when the new season begins.

“All I need to do is work extra hard to start in games. So I had no problems sitting on the bench at all, Fatawu can’t play always, so I’m good.”

Hearts of Oak started the season poorly and missed out of the top four whiles also suffering an early exit from the CAF Champions League.

The phobians managed to win the MTN FA Cup after beating Bechem United and will play in the CAF Confederations Cup next season.

Fatawu made 18 appearances in the league with three from the bench for Hearts of Oak in his 10th season as a Ghana Premier League player. completed his 10th season in the Ghana Premier League.