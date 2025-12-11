2 hours ago

At least six people have died, and several others have been injured in a collision involving a Hyundai Urvan and a trailer on the Obuasi–Kyekyewere road in the Obuasi Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The crash occurred around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 10, 2025. According to preliminary reports, the trailer reportedly lost control near Aboagye Motors, close to the Obuasi Court Junction, and slammed into the Hyundai Urvan. Six occupants of the vehicle died on the spot, while others suffered varying degrees of injury.

The deceased have been taken to the Obuasi Government Hospital morgue, and the injured are receiving treatment at the same facility.

Police have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident.