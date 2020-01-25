2 hours ago

Six Ghanaian football officials have been nominated for various roles in this weekend’s CAF Club competition matches.

The roles include Refereeing, Match Coordination, Commissioning games as well as Match Security functions.

Head of the GFA’s National teams department Alex Asante will be match commissioner for one of the weekend’s toughest games Esperance vs Raja Casablanca in Rades, Tunisia.

Former GFA President Alhaji MND Jawula and Mr Julius Emunah will be Match Commissioner and Security respectively for the match between Enyimba and Hassan US Al Gadir in Nigeria

Fifa Referee Daniel Laryea will officiate the CAF Confederation Vup match between Bidvest Wits and Djoliba AC de Bamako in South Africa with Kwasi Acheampong Brobbey and Adaari Abdul Latif as Assistant referee 2 and fourth referee respectively.