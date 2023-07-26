1 hour ago

Six individuals, including three soldiers are standing trial for an alleged conspiracy to rob a bullion van owned by a prominent mining company in the Ahafo region.

The plot reportedly revolved around targeting a bullion van scheduled to transport a valuable shipment of gold for the esteemed Golden Team Mining Company at Ahafo Hwidiem.

The incident came to light when the police apprehended Owura Osei Antwi, a driver employed by the mining company, and further investigations unveiled the involvement of five others, among them the three military personnel.