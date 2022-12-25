11 hours ago

At least six residents have been reported dead on Saturday morning December 24, 2022, in a renewed Bawku ethnic clash in the Upper East Region.

According to sources, the attacks were orchestrated by unknown armed men at Patilm, a settlement of Busangas living in Bawku.#

The remains of the deceased have been deposited at the Bawku Presbyterian hospital and the injured persons also receiving treatment at the same hospital.

Meanwhile, residents of Bawku are pleading with the government to work assiduously to end the brutalities and bring peace to their communities.

Renewed clashes between the two feuding factions in the Bawku conflict have resulted in the loss of lives and properties destroyed.

Speaking on Starr News with Naa Dedei Tettey the residents said the situation is getting out of hand and they are living in fear and panic as the number of deaths recorded in the past few days is worrying.

“I am very down; I can’t explain why these people are doing that. This is the situation we find ourselves in today, so we realized that we need to call on some of you to call on the government to call a spade a spade. It got to a time when they said they wanted to celebrate their “Damba” festival.

“The Paramount Chief of Bawku said they should allow them to perform the festival. Everyone accepted and allowed them to perform the festival peacefully. As I am speaking to you now the “Samanpiid” festival is coming on the 30th of December and these people have started. They said they would never understand why we should perform the festival, that is what is happening now,” a resident, Issah Mumuni narrated.