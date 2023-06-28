2 hours ago

Six more members of the Western Togoland Restoration front have been handed jail sentences with hard labour for some offences committed during the group’s attack on police stations in Mepe and Aveyime, release of suspects on remand, stealing of police ammunition and blockage of Juapong and Sogakope road.

Five of them were convicted in March 2023 and handed the maximum sentence of five years each for their involvement in the activities and being members of the separatist group.

But in a separate trial, six others have been given varying punishments for their involvement in those same activities.

The lawyer for the accused persons prayed the court to consider the fact that the accused have been in custody for the entire duration of the trial and have shown remorse for their actions and not impose a custodial sentence.

Prosecution however opposed this arguing that the actions were inimical to the peace of the country and asked for a deterrent sanction.

The court agreed with the prosecution and decided to hand a deterrent sentence to the accused persons.

The first, fourth, fifth and sixth accused persons were convicted to four years in prison for each count of being members of a prohibited organization, supporting the activities of a prohibited organization and attending the meetings of a prohibited organization. The sentence is however to run concurrently.

The second and third accused persons were however handed sentences for counts of being members of a prohibited organization as well as stealing and undertaking unlawful training.

The second accused person was jailed for four years for being member of the prohibited organization and six years for stealing ammunition belonging to the police.

The third accused person on the other hand was sentenced to four years in prison for being a member of a prohibited organization and two years for undertaking unlawful training. The sentences are to run concurrently.

Source: citifmonline