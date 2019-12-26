1 hour ago

Six lives were lost in the Thursday morning accident

Six persons died Thursday morning in an accident involving VVIP and OA commercial buses with registration numbers GT 6082-18 and GT 4913-14 respectively.

The incident which occurred on the Odumasi-Konongo-Kumasi road also had several travellers sustaining various degrees of injuries, Isaac Amoako, Adom FM/TV reporter in Asante Akyem recounted.

Confirming the accident, the Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate police commander in the area, DSP Stephen Yeboah, said the injured have been referred to the Konongo Government Hospital and Steward Hospital at Yawkwai.