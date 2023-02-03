Six players have been shortlisted for the January NASCO Player of the Month award.

The nominees include Tamale City FC’s Sampson Eduku, RTU duo Yussif Mohammed Nurudeen Issah and Isaah Kuka.

Others are Abass Samari of Accra Lions FC, Asante Kotoko SC’s Steven Mukwala Desse and Agyenim Boateng Mensah of Dreams FC.

Winner for the monthly award will be adjudged after considering their performances and statistics in the last month.

The eventual winner will be announced in the next edition of the GFA News Bulletin on Friday, February 10.

The winner will receive a 43-inch NASCO Television from Electroland Ghana Limited.

Check out the statistics for the nominees: