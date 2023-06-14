3 hours ago

The High Court in Accra has remanded the sixth accused person in the ongoing coup plotters case, Warrant Officer II Esther Saan, into custody after rescinding her bail.

This follows checks by the Court that revealed that claims by the accused that she was on admission at the Police Hospital, a reason for her absence from court on June 6, were untrue.

The Court on June 13 instructed the registrar of the General Jurisdiction to verify a medical certificate produced by the lawyers of the accused as proof of her admission. The court noted that the certificate did not state whether she was on admission, a situation that prompted the demand for verification of the certificate.

In a report to the court on Wednesday, the registrar of the General Jurisdiction of the High Court indicated that his checks at the hospital revealed that the accused visited the hospital on June 6 at about 2 pm at the time the eye clinic had closed and was referred to the emergency department.

Lawyer for the Warrant Officer II did not raise any issues with the report of the registrar. The court noted that since the report did not confirm that she was indeed on admission, the representation was untrue and against her bail conditions.

The court which believed that by her actions, she will not make herself available for trial rescinded her bail conditions. She has been remanded into custody until further notice.

Source: citifmonline