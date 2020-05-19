2 hours ago

Stum Gruz are keen on keeping Ghanaian defender Isaac Donkor if negotiations go favourable.

Ten players of the Austrian side will have their contracts expire at the end of the season.

Despite the club planning to offload some players, the Ghanaian is an exception.

The team want to keep him if discussions will favour the new policy direction.

"With Isaac Donkor we had an option at the end of April, which we did not take due to the still uncertain budgetary situation," said Managing Director Sport Andreas Schicker at sturmnetz.at

"However, this has nothing to do with his athletic performance if we have financial clarity, we will also resume discussions with avlonitis. "

The club is looking it budgets in the upcoming season as it some negotiations have been put on hold for the time being, also due to the Corona crisis.

"It is the primary goal not to put the club in an economic risk even in this difficult phase, it is just that. Every player must ultimately understand that that it's about Sturm Graz. "

SK Sturm's new management policy is called slimming and rejuvenation, but with balance:

"Last year a lot of criticism came from outside, a lot was questioned. 'Old team, no perspective for young players,' it said."

The 24-year-old joined the Austrian side from Romania's Univasitatea Criova last year on a two-year deal