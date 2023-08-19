5 hours ago

Skyy FC opened their Division One League Super Cup account with a 2-0 win against Premier League returnees Bofoakwa Tano at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports complex on Saturday.

The Daboase side won the maiden edition of the competition in 2021 and have made a big statement in this years edition having missed out on the championship last season.

Skyy FC scored in either half through a Baba Musah brace. The midfielder dribbled past two players of Bofoakwa Tano to drill home the opener in the 25th minute.

The goal unsettled Frimpong Manso’s as the first half ended 1-0 in favor of Skyy FC.

Back from recess, Baba Musah smashed home the second goal in the 66th minute to put the game beyond Bofoakwa Tano.

Skyy FC sit comfortably on top of Group B with three points awaiting the outcome of the match between Young Apostles and Nzema Kotoko.