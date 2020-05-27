30 minutes ago

The Chief Executive Officer of Skyy FC, Adelade Amofa Arthur has made a donation to the club’s players and staff.

The generous act was done to draw the curtains down on the CEO’s 51st birthday celebrations and also presented the opportunity for players to hobnob with her.

During the exercise which took place at the Club house at Daboase- with strict adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols – Adwoa Amofa Arthur, accompanied by her husband and Club President, Wilson Arthur presented items ranging from Skyy FC branded apparel, football slippers, Food and Drinks.

As the engagement unfolded, there were sessions where players were counseled on how to cope and remain fit during this period of inactivity due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Club President, Wilson Arthur urged players to not lose sight of the big prize and be positive that normalcy shall soon return for football to resume.

He charged players to exhibit professionalism in their dealings and never flout any of government’s directives to curtail the spread of coronavirus.

The players offered their appreciation to the CEO and pledged to give their best the advance the Skyy FC project.