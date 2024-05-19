9 hours ago

Skyy FC pip PAC Academy 1-0 in Daboase on Matchday 27 of the Access Bank Division One League. Akwasi Sarpong scored the only goal of the game inside 14th minutes to win the points for his side. Skyy FC are 5th in the League table with 41 points - 4 points behind leaders New Edubiase United.

Former Premier League side New Edubiase United beat King Faisal 1-0 to keep their top flight hopes alive with Emmanuel Marfo scoring the lone goal in the 70th minute after a goalless first half.

Still in the Zone, Basake Holy Stars recorded a 1-0 victory over Nzema Kotoko at Ayinase to keep the pressure on New Edubiase United. Basake Holy Stars have conceded only one goal in their last 6 home games and are unbeaten in all. Abdul Manan Adams helped his side grab the spoils after he unleashed a stunner in the 35th minute.

Here are the results in Zone Two:

