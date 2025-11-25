1 hour ago

Assistant Immigration Control Officer I (AICO I) Cosmos Dakurah, who was shot by unknown assailants earlier this month, has been laid to rest in his hometown of Konzokala in the Jirapa District of the Upper West Region.

The burial, held last Saturday, drew deep sorrow as the leadership of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), family, friends, and community members gathered to honour the memory of the 24-year-old officer. Many described the atmosphere as heartbreaking as mourners paid their final respects to a young man whose life was cut short in the line of duty.

AICO Dakurah and his colleague, AICO I Philip Lartey, were ambushed by armed men on Sunday, November 2, 2025, while returning from duty on a motorbike at Nangani in the Tempane District of the Upper East Region.

Both officers received initial treatment at a clinic in Tempane before being transferred to the Bolgatanga Regional Hospital. Unfortunately, Dakurah succumbed to his injuries in the early hours of November 3, 2025.

A high-level delegation from the GIS attended the funeral, including the Upper West Regional Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Immigration (DCOI) Justice Bosomtwi Ayensu; the Upper East Regional Commander, DCOI Felix Agyeman Bosompem; and the Deputy Upper East Regional Commander, DCOI Francis Banning. Several officers from the Upper West Regional Command also joined the ceremony.

Tributes poured in for the fallen officer, who was remembered as committed, disciplined, humble, and patriotic. Colleagues described him as diligent and devoted to duty, noting that his passing highlights the dangers immigration officers face daily.

His wife, Diana Yeboah, delivered a moving tribute, speaking through tears as she remembered him as “a loving husband, mentor, and friend.”

“He was my partner, my rock, my teacher and my guardian,” she said. “He taught me to be strong and independent. Even though he is gone, I know he is in a better place. I will miss him every day.”

The GIS also honoured him in its tribute, describing his death as a painful loss to the Service and a reminder of the sacrifices made by men and women who protect Ghana’s borders.

“His memory will forever remain in our hearts,” the Service stated.