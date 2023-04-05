2 hours ago

Hearts of Oak coach Slavko Matic has decided to withdraw his legal suit against his club for what he terms constructive dismissal.

The Serbian coach was prevented from doing his job as a coach before their league game against Kotoko and has since not been seen in the dug out although the club has not officially dismissed him.

According to the coach he has asked his lawyer Cristobal Martell to halt any legal battle he intended to file against Hearts of Oak due to his relationship with majority shareholder Torgbe Afede XIV.

The Serbian gaffer reportedly filed a complaint against the club at FIFA for constructive dismissal but has no withdrawn his complaint.

“My lawyer [Cristobal Martell] prepared everything but I have decided to withdraw due to my relationship with Togbe Afede but we will find a way to solve it because I am busy now with other things and family issues,” the Serbian said in an interview with Ghanasportspage.com.

The coach was reportedly demanding $2 million (Gh¢24,777,680.00) in compensation among others but he has now decided to retract his claim.

Matic had taken over as head coach of Hearts of Oak in October 2022 after the sacking of Samuel Boadu and was in charge for 16 games before he was cut loose by the club.