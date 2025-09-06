3 hours ago

Social media personality Deborah Seyram Adablah is once again in the headlines, this time over a fresh legal battle in Kasoa, just months after completing a 45-day prison sentence at the Nsawam Female Prison.

In a video posted on her official TikTok page, Adablah disclosed that she had appeared in court over allegations of assault.

According to her account, the court informed her that the police had established a prima facie case, prompting her to present her side of the story.

Adablah strongly denied claims that she admitted to being involved in a fight. Instead, she explained that her only admission was to recording a video on government property.

“I admitted to taking a video on government property. I didn’t say anywhere in my statement that I fought. All of a sudden, they said I admitted to fighting,” she said in the video.

She further alleged that her troubles began after she filed a police complaint over an assault in which she sustained visible injuries.

However, she claims a female CID officer turned the case against her, charging her instead with public disturbance while allegedly ignoring the role of other individuals involved.

“The case was mine. I went to the police with an assault case. This CID officer told me that she was going to turn the case around. Truly, too, she sent the case to court for public disturbance,” Adablah said.

The outspoken socialite maintained that she remains unfazed by the charges, stressing that her legal team has been granted three weeks by the court to file the necessary responses.

This new legal battle marks another turbulent chapter in Adablah’s public life. In May 2025, an Accra High Court issued a bench warrant for her arrest after she allegedly made disparaging remarks about a judge.

That incident culminated in her serving a 45-day sentence at Nsawam, from which she was released on June 19, 2025.

Her troubles originally began in 2023, when she filed a lawsuit against her former boss, bank executive Ernest Kwasi Nimako, with whom she admitted to having had a romantic relationship while working as a National Service person.

The high-profile case, which involved allegations of exploitation, lavish gifts, and financial promises, catapulted her into the public eye but also triggered widespread controversy.

The latest development has generated mixed reactions online. While some of her followers have expressed support, accusing the police of targeting her unfairly, others believe her legal woes are the result of her own controversial lifestyle and confrontational public image.

Despite the storm, Adablah insists she is ready to fight back in court.

“We are in court. The police want to hear my side of the story, which is good,” she said, suggesting confidence in the legal process.