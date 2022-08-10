2 hours ago

The Commissioner of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Col. Kwadwo Damoah, (RTD), has stated that any attempts by the Special Prosecutor to bring him down will not work.

According to him, there have been some attempts by the Special Prosecutor to malign his image but those efforts will not work.

His comments come on the back of a Special Prosecutor’s Office report which has implicated Eunice Jacqueline Buah Asomah-Hinneh, owner of Labianca Company Limited and a Council of State member over influence peddling.

The investigative report from the Office of the Special Prosecutor dated August 3, 2022, and titled: “Report of Investigation into Alleged Commission of Corruption and Corruption Related Offences involving Labianca Group of Companies and the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority” indicated that the frozen foods company owner used her position to evade taxes.

According to the report, Ms. Asomah-Hinneh used her position as a member of the Council of State and member of the Board of Directors of the Ghana Ports and Habours Authority (GPHA) to influence a favourable decision from the Customs Divisions of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), leading to a reduction in the tax liabilities of Labiance Company Ltd.

The report further noted that an amount of GH¢1.074 million which represents a deficit in import duties paid to the state has been retrieved.

Reacting to this report, Col. Kwadwo Damoah said he had received hint about the said report from the Special Prosecutor’s office, prior to its publication. Following that he added, he (Col. Kwadwo Damoah) sent a warning to the Office of the SP to desist from any attempts to denigrate his hard-earned reputation because he will not succeed at it.

“Three days ago a report purported to be coming from the Office of the Special Prosecutor trying to indict the Deputy Commissioner of Operations and myself [but] anybody who has read that report very well will know the basis of that,” he said while addressing some Senior Customs officers at a retreat in Kumasi.

“And luckily for Me, God is always on my side, before that report came that person had made a comment to some people who had come to tell me [that] he [Special Prosecutor] was going to publish that will discredit me…and I sent people to go and tell him that he is a small boy and I am older than him, I have lived a meaningful life and if he attempts to destroy me it won’t be easy for him. People have tried and I have survived and this one too I will survive it,” Starrfm.com quoted Col Damoah as having added.

Source: Ghanaweb