2 hours ago

Small-scale miners have vowed to take on illegal miners, commonly known as galamsey operators, who are destroying major water bodies across the country, with the support of their task force.

The group voiced concern over the severe pollution of rivers in many areas and the destruction of protected forests by these illegal miners.

“It’s unfortunate that small-scale miners are blamed for polluting rivers, but we are not responsible. We operate with proper approvals and are required to mine far from river areas,” the group stated.

“These pollutions are caused by illegal miners who mine directly in the water, but we will ensure this stops. We now have a task force, supported by the government, to address the issue,” the group’s leader added after visiting several galamsey sites near Mankranso.

This move follows a national call to ban small-scale mining, accusing them of polluting water bodies.

However, the miners insisted that, “Foreigners are the ones responsible for destroying the water bodies, not small-scale miners.”