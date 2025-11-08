11 hours ago

Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited (SML) has strongly criticised the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) for what it describes as an unfair and prejudicial handling of investigations into its revenue assurance contract with the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

Addressing journalists in Accra on Friday, November 7, 2025, SML’s lawyer, Cephas Boyuo, accused the OSP of exceeding its investigative mandate by making public pronouncements that suggest guilt before any court ruling.

“You cannot turn yourself into a judge, and that’s exactly what the OSP has done,” Boyuo said. “Within its remit, it has sought to denounce individuals and make it appear as though wrongdoing has occurred even before the matter goes to court.”

His comments follow the OSP’s findings that the SML-GRA contract was unnecessary, unlawfully approved, and financially harmful to the state. The OSP also alleged that the agreements did not comply with due procurement processes.

In response, SML insisted that all its contracts and operations fully adhere to Ghana’s procurement and business regulations. The company stated that its work with the GRA was independently executed and focused on enhancing revenue assurance systems.

SML also defended its founder, Evans Adusei, describing him as a legitimate and accomplished Ghanaian entrepreneur with a solid track record in logistics, trade, and industrial operations.

“The claim ignores verifiable documentation and business records proving that Mr. Adusei is an independent and long-established businessman,” Boyuo added, dismissing the OSP’s assertions as “baseless and unfair.”