1 hour ago

The Oil Palm Development Association of Ghana (OPDAG) has raised serious concerns about the increasing influx of smuggled and substandard vegetable oils into the country, describing the trend as a national crisis that poses a major threat to Ghana’s edible oil industry and the livelihoods of over 1.2 million people.

At a media engagement in Accra, OPDAG President Paul Kwabena Amaning warned that the illegal trade is crippling local producers, undermining government revenue, and endangering public health.

“This is not just an industry problem—it’s a national threat,” Mr. Amaning stressed. “If we do not act swiftly, we risk collapsing local businesses, losing thousands of jobs, and forfeiting millions in revenue.”

Ghana currently produces around 300,000 metric tonnes of crude palm oil annually, against a national demand of over 400,000 metric tonnes, leaving a deficit of about 100,000 metric tonnes. OPDAG said this supply gap has created an opportunity for smugglers to flood the local market with unsafe and poor-quality oils, often evading taxes and regulations.

“These illegal products not only undercut local producers but also pose serious health risks to consumers,” Amaning added.

The media briefing followed a stakeholder meeting organised by the Tree Crop Development Authority (TCDA), led by its Chief Executive Officer Dr. Andrew Osei Okrah, to develop coordinated strategies to combat the menace.

Dr. Okrah proposed several reform measures, including:



The establishment of a traceability system to track oil movement from refineries to retailers.



Mandatory registration of transporters and distributors under TCDA supervision.



Enhanced collaboration among the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), Ghana Standards Authority (GSA), Customs Division, and National Security.



The enforcement of stricter penalties, including prosecution and custodial sentences, for offenders.

OPDAG expressed full support for these initiatives and pledged to partner with the TCDA and other regulatory bodies to ensure their successful implementation.

Highlighting the oil palm sector’s critical contribution to employment and economic growth, Mr. Amaning cautioned that unchecked smuggling could collapse the entire value chain.

“We cannot allow smuggled oil to destroy the gains made in the local industry. We urge government to provide the necessary logistics and support to regulatory bodies to clamp down on these illegal operations.” he said.

He also called on the media to play a stronger role in raising public awareness and exposing illicit trade, while encouraging consumers to patronize certified, locally produced oils.

“This is a shared responsibility. If government, industry, the media, and the public work together, we can protect Ghana’s edible oil market, sustain jobs, and secure the livelihoods of over a million citizens who depend on this vital sector.” Amaning concluded.