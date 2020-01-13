1 hour ago

So Energy Ghana, an affiliate of Sahara Group, has commissioned a retail station located at Alajo, in the center of the city of Accra to promote seamless access to world-class petroleum products in Ghana. The station bears the characteristic modern So Energy design which has become a brand associated with reliability, efficiency, convenience and safety in Ghana.

The new retail station will serve both private and commercial vehicles in Kotobabi, Alajo, Circle and other suburbs in and around Accra. The operation of the So Energy station will also enhance availability of petroleum products in the region, with projected sale of a minimum of 200,000 litres of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) and Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) monthly.

At the commissioning of the station, Yvette Selormey, Managing Director, Sahara Downstream Companies in Ghana stated that “with the addition of this station, So Energy will continue to provide exceptional services to its customers, sell quality products delivered at good pump levels and competitive prices". She added: “expanding our retail network across the major cities in the country is in line with our vision of bringing energy to life by providing access to clean, safe and exceptional petroleum products to drive economic growth and development in Ghana.”

Selormey said So Energy, in keeping with the dedication to providing premium customer experience, remained committed to working with the government and good people of Ghana to enhance the growth of the energy sector as well as contribute to empowering lives through support for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“So Energy has since become a notable corporate citizen in Ghana with remarkable interventions in education, health, youth empowerment and entrepreneurship. We are delighted that the So Energy brand is household name amongst private and commercial drivers in Ghana as they would drive long distances just to purchase fuel from a So Energy Branded Station.”