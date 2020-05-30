1 hour ago

Former Ghana international Sammy Osei Kuffour has given a positive verdict on the Kurt Okraku led Ghana Football Association administration.

Speaking on the Joy Sports Link on Saturday, the former Normalisation Committee member described the work of the new administration as “amazing”.

Kuffour said: “Kurt Okraku and his team are so far doing amazing. I can’t judge him now but will have to wait till after the season or after tournaments.”

The former Bayern star also noted: “They’ve been in charge for just a short time, and so far, so good”.

Mr. Okraku took over the realms of the GFA in October 2019 after a resounding victory in the election organised by the Normalisation Committee, a body which included Kuffour himself.

Describing the last two years, Kuffour said Ghana football has had a torrid time, but express hope that with all hands on deck, things will get better.

“It’s not been easy for everyone involved. But we just need to be united, and things will be fine”.