Some residents in Drobo in the Jaman South Municipality of the Bono East Region have raised eyebrows in relation to the adherence to COVID-19 protocols at market centres.

According to the residents who are greatly alarmed over the issue, COVID-19 precautionary measures are not strictly enforced at their market centres.

They reveal that the directives on compulsory wearing of face masks to all public places and social distance are not applied to the letter as people are seen in their numbers in the markets without them.

Some residents who spoke to Ghanaweb expressed fear over the trend and called on the Assembly to strictly enforce the precautionary directives on COVID-19.

“It is sad that people are behaving this way in this era of COVID-19. It looks like people don’t care or are not well informed as far as the virus is concerned. Just look at the market, how crowded it looks and you will agree with me that we are not taking things seriously.

“It looks like the Assembly has been flexible in the enforcement in the Municipality and it is clear now that the earlier they crack the whip, the better,” they revealed.

Checks by Ghanaweb revealed that the situation looks more worrying on Tuesdays which happen to be market days as the various designated market venues are crowded with people from all walks of life.

The checks further revealed that even though the Municipal Assembly has come out with some innovations to help deal with the overcrowding, it has yielded little results.

When the Municipal Chief Executive for the Jaman South Municipality, Alhaji Abuu was contacted on the issue he debunked the claims.

Alhaji Abuu revealed that the Assembly has put in place practical measures which are in line with the president’s directives to ensure that people adhere to the social distance protocol.

“It is not true that we are not enforcing the various protocols in the Municipality. The President has issued a directive and it is my duty as the representative of the president to enforce the directive and I am doing that”.

Source: Ghanaweb