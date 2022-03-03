4 hours ago

Narcissist's and social media bully Albert Nat Hyde who tweets with the name Bongo Ideas has done his thing again as he has marred the special day of Citi FM's Sports Presenter Nathan Obodai Quao with a bizarre comment on his marriage.

The broadcast journalist with popular Accra based Citi FM, tied the knot with his long time girl friend Georgina Amoako at a clourful ceremony at the Perez Chapel International.

Quao shared a picture with the love of his life on his twitter handle as well wishers and friends took turns to wish them well on the journey of their marriage.

It was nice and kind words throughout but out of nowhere the narcissists who thinks his opinions carry the weight of gold, Bongo Ideas came and spewed trash under the post.

The social media troll has been handed a reality check by netizens who have descended on him for being rude, uncouth and uncivilized among others.

Bongo Ideas has been trending number one on micro blogging site Twitter since Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.